Kajol takes break from social media; Says 'Facing one of the toughest trials of my life'

Actress Kajol, who often shared hilarious posts with fans, has announced that she is taking a break from social media. A while ago, the actress took to Instagram and Twitter, and shared that she is going off social media. Her post has left her fans confused and clueless while a section of people thinks that it is a promotional strategy.

Kajol goes off social media

The Salaam Venky actress shared a picture featuring a text. The text read, "Facing one of the toughest trails of my life." She shared it on her Twitter and Instagram handles and wrote, "Taking a break from social media." All her posts have disappeared from her Instagram feed. Have a look:

Soon after she shared the announcement, her fans were seen showing concern. A fan wrote, "Hey kajol hope you are fine baby, sending you soo much love and hugs." Another fan wrote, "Take ur time queen, hope u r fine there. Sending u lots of love and hugs. We will always be here for u we love u queen." Some of the users thought she was doing it to promote her upcoming project. A user wrote, "This a promotional strategy for her next OTT series, The Good Wife."

Meanwhile, Kajol recently shared a special post as her film Dushman turned 25. She played a double role in the film. She took to Twitter and wrote, "#25years to Dushman. One of the scariest films I have ever said yes to or even watched for that matter. #AshutoshRana scared the crap out of me on screen and I’m sure out of all of you guys as well. And a big thanks till today to #PoojaBhatt and #TanujaChandra for making me so comfortable with such an uncomfortable topic. It is still such an uncomfortable film for me to watch! #WomenRock #StillWorking #SanjayDutt #FabFilm."

On the work front, Kajol will be soon seen in Lust Stories 2. She also has The Good Wife, which is the official Indian adaptation of the US show of the same name starring Julianna Margulies.

