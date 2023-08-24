Kajol talks about the evolution of Bollywood; says 'I love that there are more women on set today'

Kajol is one of the finest and most successful actresses in Bollywood. Starting out in the 1990s, she became a household name with her performance in several romantic movies. Some of the most popular ones are Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai among others. Lately, the actress has made a smooth transition into OTT. She has also seen the industry go through several changes in her long career.

Kajol is happy about Bollywood's evolution

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress opened up about the changes she has seen in Bollywood. She said, “I love the fact that there are so many more women on set today than what it used to be 25-30 years ago. I’m so happy to see that there is a place for them, and men, in particular, make an effort to ensure that women are comfortable on set." She also added that the industry is in a much better place now than before. Kajol also admitted that she wouldn't want to change anything in Bollywood. In the same conversation, Kajol said that the industry has been evolving and integrating things from our society.

When asked about how her transition to OTT was planned, Kajol clarified that it wasn't a planned decision. She said that the warm response of her last ventures really validates her. The My Name Is Khan actress also said that it's fun to do different things instead of just a three-hour-long movie.

Kajol's work front

Kajol was recently seen in Netflix's anthology movie Lust Stories 2. She made her OTT debut in 2021 with Tribhanga and has since appeared in several projects. She was also seen playing the role of a lawyer in the legal drama series The Trial. When it comes to her future projects, Kajol has started filming for the OTT flick Do Patti. It marks Kriti Sanon's first venture into production and was created by Kanika Dhillion. Apart from these, she is also doing a movie called Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Her last theatrical release was the 2022 slice-of-life movie Salaam Venky. It was directed by veteran actress Revathi.

