Kajol-Tanishaa’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja hospitalized
80-year-old veteran Bollywood actress and mother of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja was hospitalized in Mumbai. As per reports, she was taken to the ICU of a Juhu hospital.
Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja has been part of the Indian film industry since she was a child. The actress also has two lovely daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Today, the actress was admitted to the ICU department at a Mumbai hospital due to old-age-related complications.
Senior actress Tanuja admitted to a hospital in Mumbai
According to reports, 80-year-old movie sensation Tanuja was hospitalized, earlier today due to age-related issues. The mother of actresses Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji has been admitted to a Juhu hospital to the ICU. A source informed PTI, “She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about.”
