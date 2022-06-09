Kajol & Tanuja make for the prettiest mother-daughter duo on the sets of Koffee With Karan; WATCH

Kajol and Tanuja are one of the most stylish mother-daughter duos of Bollywood. They often make heads turn with their style and elegance. Indeed both the actresses are one of the most prettiest actresses of their times and they still enjoy a massive fan following. Imagine having them share the screen space for a chat show, wouldn’t it be simply awesome? Well, Karan Johar is bringing this awesomeness in Koffee With Karan this time as Kajol and Tanuja will be gracing one of the episodes of the chat show. Today the Fanaa actress shared a reel with her mom as they look stunning in their blingy outfits and appeared to be on the sets of KWK.

In the video, we can see Kajol looking breathtakingly gorgeous in red attire. Her attire appeared to be a red skirt with an embellished top and she also wore a handwork shrug over it. She tied her hair in a single ponytail and stunned amidst the beautiful backdrop. What made this reel even more beautiful was the presence of the gorgeous Tanuja. She looked evergreen in a peach coloured saree as Kajol held her hand and walked toward the camera. Sharing this video, Kajol wrote, “Tell me you love Red, without telling me you love red.”

Check out Kajol’s video:

Meanwhile, just a few days back, Kajol attended Karan Johar’s grand 50th birthday bash and turned heads with her bling outfit. In fact, a picture of hers with Juhi Chawla and Raveena Tandon went viral. Juhi had shared it on her Instagram. As Kajol reunited with her co-stars from back in the day, fans went gaga over the picture.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress was last seen in Tribhanga alongside Tanvi Azmi and Mithila Palkar. Currently, she is working on Revathi's upcoming film Salaam Venky. It is reportedly centred around a true story of a woman and the challenges she faces in life.

ALSO READ: Kajol never wanted to enter film industry; Reveals she 'wanted a job with regular pay cheques'