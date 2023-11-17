Kajol targeted by Deepfake after Katrina Kaif and Rashmika Mandanna's viral videos

Kajol is widely regarded as one of the most successful and praised actresses in Bollywood. Throughout her extensive career, she has starred in numerous iconic films. Following instances involving Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif, Kajol has now fallen prey to the deepfake technology. The footage belongs to a British social media influencer who initially posted the video on TikTok as part of the Get Ready With Me trend, as reported by the fact-checking platform BoomLive.

About Kajol’s Deepfake Video

The person behind the video, Rosie Breen, shared the original clip on TikTok on June 5, 2023, as part of the Get Ready With Me (GRWM) trend. However, in the manipulated version which is lately doing rounds on social media, Kajol's face has been morphed into Breen's, making it look like the Bollywood actress is changing her dress on camera.

When the attackers targeted Rashmika Mandanna for the same

A manipulated video of Rashmika Mandanna surfaced on the internet, created using deepfake technology. The actress has addressed the issue, stressing the need for the community to collectively address such concerns.

The actress had taken to her Instagram story and wrote, “I feel really hurt to share this and have to talk about the deepfake video of me being spread online. Something like this is honestly, extremely scary not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.”

Expressing her heartfelt gratitude to her friends and family for the support, she further penned, “Today, as a woman and as an actor, I am thankful for my family, friends, and well-wishers who are my protection and support system. But if this happened to me when I was in school or college, I genuinely can't imagine how could I ever tackle this. We need to address this as a community and with urgency before more of us are affected by such identity theft.”

The matter gained attention from various Bollywood stars, with figures like Amitabh Bachchan and actress Mrunal Thakur expressing their support for Rashmika Mandanna.

