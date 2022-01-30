Kajol tests COVID-19 positive; Turns to daughter Nysa's 'sweetest smile' photo in trying times.

Joining a long list of Bollywood celebrities who have tested COVID-19 positive in the third wave amid the Omicron scare, Kajol informed her fans that she, too, had tested positive. However, the actress shared the information along with an unusual photo. Kajol chose to share a photo of her first child and daughter Nysa. Yes, you heard that right.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol dropped a photo of Nysa and her radiating smile. Clicked seemingly during a wedding, the photo features Nysa flaunting her Mehendi with her smile being the highlight of the capture. Sharing the same, Kajol revealed why she chose Nysa's photo over her own picture.

Calling her daughter's smile, the 'sweetest' in the world, Kajol wrote, "Tested positive and I really don't want anyone to see my Rudolph nose so let's just stick to the sweetest smile in the world! Miss u @nysadevgan and yes I can see the eye roll!" Fans were quick to wish Kajol get well soon as they flooded the comments section.

Take a look at Kajol's post below: