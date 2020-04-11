Share your Lockdown Story
Kajol thanks her fans as she crosses 10 Million followers

Actress Kajol is extremely happy on garnering over 10 million followers on Instagram. On Saturday, she took to the photo sharing application to thank her fans.
"This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much ! Gratefully, yours Kajol," she wrote.

Along with her thank-you note, she posted a small dance clip of her from the film "Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham", clearly to convey her joy.

On the film front, Kajol, who was last seen in the short film "Devi", is all set to make her digital debut with the Netflix film "Tribhanga".

A drama set in Mumbai, "Tribhanga" weaves a complex tale that goes back and forth through three generations of the same family, from the late 1980s to a modern-day milieu. The storyline looks at the importance of family in everyday lives. It is directed by Renuka Shahane.

