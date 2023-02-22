Kajol thinks Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should not be remade: I feel that magic can only...

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol starrer Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge is one of the most loved films. The film was released in 1995 and since then, it has continued to impress everyone from different age groups. Directed by Aditya Chopra, the iconic film continues to enjoy its run at Maratha Mandir even 28 years after its release. Recently, during Valentine's Day week, the film was re-released in selected theatres. The audience was overjoyed to see Shah Rukh and Kajol's magical chemistry on the big screen. Meanwhile, Kajol recently spoke about the chatter around the remake of DDLJ. The actress said that the film shouldn't be remade as the magic can't be recreated.

In an interview with News 18, Kajol , who was recently seen in Salaam Venky, said that the remake of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge might leave disappointed and the comparisons would be inevitable. Reports suggested that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in the remake of the film with producer Aditya Chopra. But they were rubbished by Yash Raj Films. Now, reacting to the same, She said, "My personal opinion is that I don’t think that films like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge should be remade. I feel the same for K3G (Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham). I feel that magic can only be created once. If you recreate it, it just fizzles out and it won’t have the same feel."

She continued, "You’ll always be disappointed regardless of how well it is portrayed and done. Magic has a feel to it. Films give you that feel. You feel something when you watch them for the first time and nothing replicates that feeling."

Meanwhile, Kajol recently appeared in Netflix's docu-series, The Romantics along with 34 other celebrities who worked closely with Yash Chopra and YRF. The series celebrated Yash Chopra's legacy and showed celebs discussing the history of Hindi cinema through the lens of YRF.

Work front

Kajol was last seen in Salaam Venky. It also featured Aamir Khan in a special appearance. Reportedly, she will be next seen in the web series ‘The Good Wife’, which is an Indian adaptation of the American series of the same name.