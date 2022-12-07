Kajol to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan after Dilwale? Salaam Venky actress has to say THIS

Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan are arguably the most successful on-screen couple in the history of Indian Cinema. The magic the duo has spread all these years is forever to stay in our hearts. From Baazigar, Karan Arjun, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Duplicate, and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai in the 1990s to hit films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham , My Name Is Khan and Dilwale, Kajol and SRK have turned out to be one of Bollywood's most beloved onscreen couples.

After Rohit Shetty's Dilwale, Kajol and Shah Rukh haven't collaborated on-screen and their fans are eagerly waiting for the much-awaited reunion. Now, in a new interview with India Today, the Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior actress spilled the beans on joining hands with King Khan again. She said: "As of now nothing. I don't know. Maybe we should ask him, but as of now, nothing immediately." Further, the actress added that she would love to work with the Om Shanti Om actor again.

Kajol's work front

On the work front, Kajol is currently awaiting the release of Salaam Venky, which is directed by Revathy and stars Vishal Jethwa in the lead alongside Rahul Bose, Aahana Kumra, Rajeev Khandelwal among others. Aamir Khan will also be making a special appearance in it. The film is centered around a true story of a mother, played by Kajol who does everything she can to let her son (Vishal), diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy, live life to the fullest. Salaam Venky is scheduled for a theatrical release on 9 December 2022.

Apart from Salaam Venky, Kajol also has the Hindi adaptation of Robert King and Michelle King's The Good Wife, which will be premiered on Disney+Hotstar. The political drama television series is being directed by Suparn Verma and also stars Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, and Aamir Ali among others.