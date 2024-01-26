Kajol treats fans with throwback PIC from Kartavya Path on Republic Day: 'The road belonged to me that day'

Kajol is one of the most successful and influential actresses Bollywood has ever seen. Her strong roles in a variety of acclaimed films paved the way for generations of actresses in the industry. On Republic Day, she took to social media to drop a lovely throwback picture of herself from New Delhi's Kartavya Path and reminisced about her good old days.

Kajol shares picture from Kartavya Path

On the 75th Republic Day, Kajol took to Instagram to share a black and white throwback picture of herself. The picture features the DDLJ actress on New Delhi's iconic Kartavya Path (formerly Raj Path). In the picture, she is clicked flaunting a bright smile. The actress has donned a t-shirt, jeans and sneakers. In the caption, Kajol wrote: "The road belonged to me that day, and it felt good.. So, I decided to claim the entire world as my own #flashbackfriday #goodolddays"

Check out her post!

Kajol shares picture with daughter Nysa on National Girl Child Day

On the occasion of National Girl Child Day, celebrated on January 24, Kajol shared a heartwarming picture with daughter Nysa and penned a powerful message. She wrote, “When you have a girl you always wonder what will the world throw at her? Will she be able to stand with her male counterparts and will the world support her.. on this day let’s make our girls strong enough to stand up for themselves regardless of the world and do our best to make this world a place where even their daughters will thrive.. let’s work towards that. @nysadevgannn #nationalgirlchildday #shotbyyugdevgan”

Advertisement

Check out her post!

Work-wise, Kajol was last seen in a segment of the anthology film Lust Stories 2 in the year 2023. In the same year, she also made her foray into the digital space with the legal thriller series The Trial in which she played a lawyer. The actress will be next seen in Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture Do Patti and a horror film titled Maa. Apart from that, she is also doing Sarzameen with Prithviraj Sukumaran and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

ALSO READ: Kajol shares heart-warming post with daughter Nysa on National Girl Child Day; ‘Let’s make our girls strong’