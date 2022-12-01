Kajol tries to get Salaam Venky director Revathi to pose for pics; Latter says ‘don’t come near me’-VIDEO

Kajol will soon be seen in her upcoming film Salaam Venky, and the actress has been promoting the film in full swing. Kajol has shelled out major fashion goals in the last few days as she promoted Salaam Venky. Just recently, she was seen wearing an abstract print blazer, and a skirt set as she arrived to promote the film on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. Before heading to the sets, Kajol was seen posing with the paparazzi with co-star Vishal Jethwa. She also tried to persuade the film’s director Revathi to pose with her, and the video is going viral on social media. Kajol persuades Salaam Venky director Revathi to pose for pics

The video shows Kajol and Revathi indulging in some fun banter. Kajol tried to get Revathi to pose for pictures with her and Vishal Jethwa. “At least you can stand with us na, if nothing else,” said Kajol. Revathi then poses for a few pictures with them. Revathi then walked away laughing, whereas Kajol kept insisting that she click pictures with them. Kajol can be heard saying, “I am wearing bangles also for Salaam Venky.” As Revathi moved away, Kajol tried to go to her, after which Revathi said with a smile, “Don’t come near me!” Check out the video below!

About Salaam Venky Helmed by Revathi, Salaam Venky stars Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and Ahana Kumra. The trailer was launched at an event in Mumbai a few days ago. The film revolves around the true story of a mother and her son who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD). Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner of BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, the film is set to release in cinemas on December 9, 2022.

