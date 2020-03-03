Kajol twins with sister Tanishaa Mukerji in denim dungarees in a throwback PHOTO; Check it out

Kajol shares a throwback picture to wish sister Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday. The picture sees the sisters twin in denim dungarees as they pose together.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji celebrates her 42nd birthday today and Kajol turns into a doting sister for her younger one. Tanishaa ringed in her big day with a pool party celebrating with close friends and family. The actress has been a part of Bollywood films such as Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar, Tango Charlie, One Two Three and more. She was last seen in the film titled Anna that released in 2016. Tanishaa Mukerji also participated in Bigg Boss 7 and became one of the top 5 contestants on the show.

As Tanishaa turns 42 today, sister Kajol took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture of herself and Tanishaa to wish her on her birthday. As seen in the picture, Kajol and Tanishaa twin in denim dungarees and it not only reminds them of their sister bonding but also sets the fans nostalgic. "Hey You..... Happy happy birthday you sweet girl. Wish you the world #Devi @tanishaamukerji", she captioned her post.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajol was most recently seen in the suspense drama short-film titled Devi depicting 9 women from distinct strata of the society. The actress also shared the screen with husband in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior where she played Tanaji Malusare's wife Savitribai Malusare.

