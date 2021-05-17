Kajol urges everyone to stay indoors & safe amid Cyclone Tauktae: Talks about seeing world in a different way

Kajol has shared her goofy selfie, asking her fans if they have been seeing the world differently from last year. The actress also requested everyone to stay indoors amid the current tough times.

Mumbai and several other parts of India are grappling with Cyclone Tauktae. From heavy rains to gusty winds, the cyclone has inflicted heavy damage in Mumbai and its neighboring areas. Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to social media to ask everyone to stay at home. Right from megastar Amitabh Bachchan to Kareena Kapoor Khan, celebs have urged their fans to stay indoors and be safe. And, the latest celebrity to express a similar sentiment is Kajol.

The Kuch Kuch Hota hai actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a note that reads, “To All the People living in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka & Tamil Nadu, #stayindoors & #stay safe.” Besides this, Kajol also asked her fans if they have been seeing the world differently from last year. She shared a cute selfie of herself wherein she can be seen making a goofy face. Sharing the same, the actress wrote, “Is it just me or is everyone seeing the world in a different way from last year ?” As soon as she shared the post, her comments section was flooded with heart-filled remarks from her followers. While one said 'Beauty,' another wrote, “Super.”

Take a look at Kajol's Instagram posts below:

Meanwhile, on the professional front, the Dilwale actress recently made her digital debut with Tribhanga that was released on Netflix on January 15 this year. Helmed by actress Renuka Shahane, the film was backed by Kajol’s husband, actor-producer . It also featured stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kunaal Roy Kapoor.

On the big screen, Kajol was last seen in last year's historical action Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, co-starring Ajay Devgn, and among others.

