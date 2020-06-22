  1. Home
Kajol was asked by a fan to describe Sushant Singh Rajput in one word; Here’s what the actor said

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 and his last theatrical release was Nitish Tiwari’s Chhichhore.
24978 reads Mumbai Updated: June 22, 2020 12:43 pm
Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14, 2020 after he was found dead at his Bandra residence, and soon after, Bollywood stars, political personalities and sports stars, everyone took to social media to mourn the death of the actor. From Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Ayushmann Khurrana and others, everyone penned down notes remembering the Kai Po Che actor and today, when Kajol was interacting with her fans on social media, a fan asked her about Sushant Singh Rajput as the question read, ‘One word for Sushant', and to this, the actress replied, "Tragic”

Also, Kajol was asked to share a tip for the new actors, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hain actress replied, "Please be original and no ones copy!" Talking about Kajol, on the work front, she was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan and the film was a massive success at the box office. Also, since just like all of us, Kajol is quarantining at home with her family, she often shares candid photos with her kids .

ALSO READ | WATCH: Sushant Singh Rajput's family organises prayer meet at his residence in Patna

As for Sushant Singh Rajput, on Sunday, a prayer meet was held at his Patna residence and a video of the same had gone viral on social media. Also, the Mumbai Police is investigating the case and the actors’ rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakrabory, was interrogated for almost nine hours by the Mumbai police and later, Sushant’s creative manager, too, was summoned by the police on Sunday for interrogation.

Check out Kajol's reaction to Sushant Singh Rajput here:

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Sushant Singh Rajput's demise: Rhea Chakraborty interrogated for 9 hours; here's what was recorded

Credits :Instagram

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Blame game is still on... In the comment section & twitter etc

Anonymous 8 minutes ago

Blame Game is on.

Anonymous 16 minutes ago

One word to describe Kajol: Dumb. She compared becoming a doctor/engineer/dentist is equal to becoming an actor. Choosing parent’s career is nepotism for her. But then this is coming from a nepo product who is prepping another nepo product so..

Anonymous 32 minutes ago

One word: bullied One word: abused

Anonymous 50 minutes ago

One word: Murdered.

