Kajol wishes 'darling' Tanishaa Mukerji on her birthday with perfect family PIC featuring Ajay Devgn & Tanuja

Kajol’s sister Tanishaa Mukerji has turned a year older. The actress has been getting wishes from all corners but the best wish she has received is from her elder sister. Kajol took to Instagram and dropped a beautiful and perfect family picture featuring Ajay Devgn and son Yug. Their mother-veteran actress Tanuja is also seen in the picture. The family is seen celebrating the cake-cutting by Tanishaa.

Sharing the picture, Kajol wrote, “Happy birthday my darling girl… wish u a wonderful fabulous year ahead @tanishaamukerji . Love u to bits and pieces !” Ajay Devgn also shared a throwback picture on his Instagram stories and wished his sister-in-law Tanishaa. To note, she is the younger daughter of Tanuja and late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. She made her film debut in Sssshhh and went on to star in films like Neal 'n' Nikki, Sarkar, among others.

Last year, Kajol had wished, "Same to same phir bhi alag. Happy birthday my darling.. wish you one ton of love, luck with a side health and wealth!"

On the work front, Kajol has teamed up with actress Revathy for the film titled Salaam Venky. Based on a true story, filming for the project has already kickstarted. Taking to Instagram, Kajol had shared the news and wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you @revathyasha @suurajsinngh @shra_agrawal @varsha.kukreja.in @bliveprod @take_23_studios."

