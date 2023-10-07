Kajol wishes to work with Mani Ratnam, says she loves his 'aesthetic': 'I think that he has a wonderful...'

Kajol made her acting debut in the 1990s and has since delivered some really iconic performances in several successful Bollywood films. However, there is one director the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress still has not worked with and that is Mani Ratnam. In a recent interview, Kajol spoke about her wish to work with him.

Kajol wants to work with Mani Ratnam

In an interview with Film Companion, Kajol was asked if there is a wish list of directors that she wants to work with. In response, the actress named Mani Ratnam. When asked about why she wants to work with him, she said: "Because I just love his aesthetic, I love him as a director. I think that he has a wonderful aesthetic as a director and I think that he would probably take something really really new and nice out of a performance from me."

Kajol was offered a film by Mani Ratnam during Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

In August, according to PTI, Kajol spilled how Mani Ratnam had offered her a film right when she was doing Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai with Shah Rukh Khan. She said: "I was supposed to shoot for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and at that time, I got an offer from Mani Ratnam to do a film for him. First of all, I didn't believe I got an offer from Mr Ratnam. But things didn't work out because I had committed those dates to Karan for Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. A lot of people told me, 'You should have done Mani sir's film'. At that time, I felt that my commitment was more important and it worked in my favor."

Workwise, Kajol was last seen in the crime web series The Trial in which she played the role of a lawyer. She was also seen in the OTT anthology film Lust Stories 2. She has started filming for Kriti Sanon's maiden production venture titled Do Patti which is directed by Kanika Dhillon. Apart from that, Kajol is also doing Sarzameen alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan.

