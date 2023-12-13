Kajol would never do scenes that require her to be 'molested'; actress REVEALS the reason

Trigger Warning: The article contains references to molestation.



Actress Kajol made her debut in the 1990s and proceeded to flaunt her acting skills in the films that followed. In a career span stretching to over three decades, she has explored several genres including romance, action, comedy, and more.

Recently, the star opined on shooting sensitive scenes, such as that of molestation, and said that she would prefer not doing it. Read on to find out what makes the actress think that way.

Kajol shares she won’t do molestation scenes, says camera captures the dishonesty

Apart from possessing some unblemished acting skills, Kajol is also renowned for her witty and opinionated nature. Recently, she touched upon the topic of actors shooting sensitive scenes such as that of molestation and shared that she won’t do it as it makes her highly uncomfortable, considering actors feel the emotions while shooting the scenes.

She also added that one needs to be honest towards their work otherwise the camera becomes quick to capture the dishonesty. Hence, she prefers to not do such sequences in films.

"It has always been my take as an actor that I'll not do scenes that require me to be either molested or in any which way show me in a place where I don't want to be because I think as actors when we do a shot, we're feeling it, we're really feeling it. So yes, we are actors up to a point but the camera I feel is one of those things it's like man-made magic and it tends to capture it if you're not being honest in front of it. At times like this, you need to be honest," she said at the Netflix Film Actors' Roundtable 2023.

‘I don't feel I need to do it to prove a point’: Kajol on doing molestation scenes

The actress proceeded to delve on the topic at length and mentioned that her comfort matters to her immensely and hence, she wouldn’t work on such sensitive scenes. Kajol went on to add that she feels it is unnecessary to do it in front of the camera to prove a point.

The Diwale actress also said that while she has shot the molestation sequences in her past projects, however, the feeling has left her feeling immensely perturbed and perplexed, considering it goes against her comfort zone.

"That's been my personal this thing on it that, 'No, I don't want to do this. I don't feel comfortable. I don't feel comfortable when I have to act out a scene where I am being physically abused or molested'...I have done it, it's not that I haven't. But it's very very very uncomfortable and very disturbing. And I don't feel I need to do it to prove a point. I can prove my point to be a good actor in 100 different other ways, I don't need this particular experience," added Kajol.

Work front of Kajol

The actress has several entertaining gigs to her credit, some of which include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Fanaa, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, and many more. At the moment, she has Kriti Sanon starrer Do Patti in her kitty. An exclusive report by Pinkvilla earlier had shared that the film will mark the duo’s first collaboration together following an eight year long hiatus.



Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

