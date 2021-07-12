Kajol's 'Bekhudi' co star Kamal Sadanah announces divorce: Such things are happening all over

Kamal Sadanah and Lisa John, who were married for 21 years, have called it quits. Reportedly, the divorce was apparently not too amicable.

They say marriages are made in heaven. But, often, this bond weakens with time and ends up in a divorce. Recently, and Kiran Rao left all their fans in shock after their 15-year-old marriage ended. Now there is one more couple who has joined this list. It is actor Kamal Sadanah and Lisa John. For the unversed, Kamal was Kajol's co-star in the 1992 movie Bekhudi. The couple was married for the last 21 years, but unfortunately, we hear that the separation has not been too amicable.

In an interview with Etimes, the Fauj actor opened up about his divorce. Kamal and Lisa became man and wife on January 1, 2000. They also have two children, son Angath and daughter Leia. As reported, the couple had already started living separately. On the one hand, where the actor continues to live in Mumbai, Lisa, a make-up artist, has shifted to Goa to live with her parents. Reportedly, the separation has not been too amicable.

According to reports, Kamal Sadanah told the web portal, "Two people grow apart and go in different directions. Such things are happening all over, and ours was one of those."

Most of you will remember an incident of famous filmmaker Brij Sadanah shooting himself along with his wife and daughter dead in his residence. Well, Kamal Sadanah is his son. Unfortunately, the day his father shot himself and his mother along with his sister over a heated argument was also the Karkash actor's birthday.

Kamal was well known in the '90s. Both Kajol and Sadanah made their debut with the 1992 movie Bekhudi. This film was followed by ten other hit films in which the actor was cast as the lead.

