Kajol's cake cutting video with fans leaves netizens fuming; See the reactions

Birthdays usually are a special affair for stars of Bollywood due to their fans. However, for Kajol, her birthday celebration with fans has earned her the wrath of netizens. On Thursday, a video of Kajol obliging fans stationed outside her house by cutting the cake with them went viral on social media for all the wrong reasons. Netizens called the actress out for being 'rude' and 'arrogant' and refusing to take a bite of her birthday cake brought in by fans.

In the video, we can see Kajol being all masked up amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic as she came out to cut the cake with fans who were waiting outside her house. The star maintained her distance from everyone and kept her mask up while posing for photos from a distance. Kajol also went on to cut the cake. However, she refused to take off her mask and eat a piece of cake brought by her fans. Seeing the same, netizens called her out. Many took to the comments and dubbed her behaviour as 'rude.'

A Kajol fan wrote, "She was so rude not good because of these fans she is at this stage." Another wrote, "She does not look happy at all... poor people wasting their time.." Another wrote, "Ghamandi aurat... yea log layek hi nhi yeasab ka.... is se achha koi garib, anat bacho ka birthday manai.." Another wrote, "Seriously atleast she could feed a piece of cake with her hands to those kids who are waiting for her outside.... These celeb dosnt care about their fans at all."

Meanwhile, ahead of her birthday, Kajol was spotted in the city with daughter Nysa at a salon. She even shared photos from her birthday lunch with mom Tanuja and sister Tanishaa on social media. Not just this, on her birthday, Kajol received a lovely wish from hubby on social media with an adorable photo of them.

