Kajol’s daughter Nysa Devgan has a blast with friends at Beyonce’s Renaissance concert in London-PICS

Kajol and Ajay Devgn’s 20-year-old daughter Nysa Devgan is one of the most popular star kids of B-Town. She loves partying with her friends and Nysa’s pictures that surface on Instagram go viral in no time at all! Now, looks like Nysa Devgan attended Beyonce’s concert, Renaissance World Tour, in London with her friends. Singer Kanika Kapoor was also seen in one of the pictures with Nysa.

Nysa Devgan enjoys Beyonce’s concert in London

Pictures that have surfaced on the Internet show Nysa Devgan having a blast at Beyonce's concert. Nysa was seen posing with her friends during the concert, while the background gave a glimpse of the packed venue. Nysa looked incredibly pretty in a full-sleeved grey top paired with a white sequinned skirt. She was seen wearing a fuchsia pink hat. Nysa left her hair open, and her makeup was on fleek! She was seen smiling widely in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Kanika Kapoor is seen seated next to Nysa. Kanika also looks chic in a white tee layered with black puffer jacket. She also had a black hat on.The pictures are simply unmissable! Check them out below.

Priyanka Chopra also attended Beyonce's concert in London, and she recently shared pictures from the concert. She was seen at the concert with her mom Madhu Chopra.

Nysa Devgan’s 20th birthday

Meanwhile, Nysa Devgan celebrated her 20th birthday on 20th April, and her parents Kajol and Ajay Devgn shared love-filled posts for her. Kajol shared a picture with her from the NMACC event, and wrote, “This is us and our story always. Love your sense of humour and ur mind and your oh so very sweet heart.. love you to bits baby girl and may you always smile laugh and snark with me forever! #daughtersrock #mybabygirl #happy20th #allgrownupnow."

Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn shared his and Nysa’s selfies, and wrote, "#FatherofMyPride Happy birthday baby." A video of Nysa celebrating her birthday with her family members went viral on social media. She was seen cutting the cake, while her father Ajay Devgn, and grandmother Veena Devgan stood next to her.

