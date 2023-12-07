Kajol's 'inner child' celebrates with 'victory dance' as she indulges in cotton candy; 'Dentist may not approve'

Kajol, renowned as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood, is equally celebrated for her bindaas attitude and lively persona. Demonstrating her carefree spirit, she recently took International Cotton Candy Day to heart by indulging in the sweet treat, fully aware that her dentist might not entirely approve of the delightful but sugary feast.

On Instagram, Kajol shared a delightful series of pictures featuring herself in a white ensemble, seated at a table with a huge cotton candy before her. Playfully posing in the snapshots, Kajol humorously captioned the post, “ My dentist may not approve, but my inner child is doing a victory dance. It's #internationalcottoncandyday people!#cottoncandy #sweetooth."

