Kajol's mesmerising and intense look in the latest post leaves fans in awe of her; Take a look

Kajol recently took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning picture of her. The actress is currently in Singapore with her daughter Nysa.

Kajol, who is currently in Singapore with her daughter Nysa, has shared a stunning picture of her on her Instagram handle. The actress can be seen in an intense look while posing for the picture. Kajol is an avid social media user; she keeps her fans entertained with her interesting posts and her captions always steal the show. On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, she made us ROFL with her funny caption. Now today, she has shared her picture with an interesting caption too.

Kajol can be seen donning a black attire and she looks mesmerising in the same. Her post read as, “Programming can be hardwired into a body. It’s something that has to be fought day in and day out. Like an addiction one hates, has defeated, yet still has to battle.”

Take a look at Kajol's latest picture here:

In September, after Nysa's school resumed in Singapore, the actress jetted off with her daughter. While is currently staying in Mumbai with their son Yug.

Kajol was last seen Priyanka Banerjee's short film Devi, which also stars Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Shruti Haasan, Sandhya Mhatre, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Rama Joshi and Yashaswini Dayam.

The DDLJ actress' upcoming project is Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga and it will mark her digital debut. On the other hand, Ajay Devgn will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's film, Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

Also Read: Karwa Chauth 2020: Kajol shares a meme with a safety advice ahead of the festival and it will crack you up

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Kajol Instagram

Share your comment ×