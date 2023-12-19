Kajol’s mother Tanuja gets discharged from hospital after being admitted to the ICU

Legendary star Tanuja, who was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after suffering certain age-related health complications, is now discharged. The actress has carved out an identity for herself in Bollywood by featuring in several films over the years. Notably, she started off her career as a child actor with Hamari Beti in 1950.

In the latest health update, the actress has now been given a green card by the hospital and was discharged on Monday night.

Tanuja gets discharged from the hospital after being admitted to Juhu Hospital's ICU ward

The legendary actress was admitted to Juhu Hospital's ICU ward in Mumbai earlier after she began suffering some age-related problems. Soon after, reports began surfacing about the same on the internet and left fans in a perplexed situation. However, we have now learned that Tanuja was discharged from the hospital on Monday night.

According to a report in PTI, a source was quoted saying, “She was discharged from the hospital late last night as all her health parameters were normal." The news has undoubtedly acted as a major relief for fans, who were looking forward to an update on her health with bated breath and praying for her quick recovery.

More about Tanuja and her work front

The 80-year-old started off her career as a child artist in 1950 with the movie Hamari Beti. It was a social comedy movie that also saw her elder sister Nutan being launched. Approximately a decade later, she made her movie debut and headlined 1961’s Hamari Yaad Aayegi.

The movie was followed by several other projects, some of them being Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Antony Firingee, Jeene Ki Raah, Rajkumari, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, Do Chor, and many more.

On the personal front, Tanuja was born to filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. She later tied the nuptial knot with late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and later welcomed daughters Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji. Talking further about her family relationships, she is also the mother-in-law of actor Ajay Devgn.

