Kajol's mother Tanuja to get discharged from hospital soon; read details
80-year-old veteran Bollywood actress and mother of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, Tanuja was hospitalized in Mumbai recently. As per reports, she will be discharged soon.
Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja has been in the Indian film industry since childhood. The actress, who is also the mother of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, was recently hospitalized in Mumbai's ICU due to age-related issues. Latest reports suggest that she will be released from the hospital shortly.
Tanuja to be discharged from the hospital soon
Recently, as per a report by PTI, seasoned actress Tanuja, who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Mumbai hospital, is making good progress and is expected to be discharged in a few days, a source informed the portal on Monday. “She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two,” quoted the source.
ALSO READ: Kajol-Tanishaa’s mother and veteran actress Tanuja hospitalized
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan-Ajay Devgn and more to grace Anand Pandit’s birthday bash
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday reveals Sara Ali Khan danced with 'uncles' at a crashed wedding; 'I dragged her off'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Ananya Panday says she gave a ‘sly’ audition for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan; ‘I heard it was part for tom-boy’