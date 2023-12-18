Kajol's mother Tanuja to get discharged from hospital soon; read details

Veteran Bollywood actress Tanuja has been in the Indian film industry since childhood. The actress, who is also the mother of Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji, was recently hospitalized in Mumbai's ICU due to age-related issues. Latest reports suggest that she will be released from the hospital shortly.

Tanuja to be discharged from the hospital soon

Recently, as per a report by PTI, seasoned actress Tanuja, who was hospitalized in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a Mumbai hospital, is making good progress and is expected to be discharged in a few days, a source informed the portal on Monday. “She is much better and will be discharged in a day or two,” quoted the source.

