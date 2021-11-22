Kajol's note for hubby Ajay Devgn on completing 30 years in Bollywood deserves a cheer

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn is very happy today as he has completed 30 years in the film industry which means three decades. He had made his acting debut with the film Phool Aur Kaante. The film was a super hit and Ajay also become an overnight star. Who can forget his balancing act on two bikes from the film which also starred Madhu in the lead roles. Phool Aur Kaante was released on 22 November 1991 and since then there has been no looking back for him.

Many celebrities have wished the actor for his successful career. His wife Kajol also took to her social handle and penned down a special note for him. She also shared a throwback picture and wrote, “Completing 30 years, 3 decades and god knows how many countless hours before that in cinema @ajaydevgn. With the same quiet steady dedication and just letting his work speak for him and what he thinks about the film industry. Respect always. Keep on rocking! #hetheman #soproudofyou #workisworship.”

As soon as she shared the post, many fans also dropped heart and fire emojis in the comment section. One of the users also wrote. “Respect”.

Sharing a still from the sets of Sooryavanshi on Instagram, Akshay wrote, “Mujhe yaad hai when as newbies, main aur tu saath saath Juhu beach pe martial arts practice karte the when your dad used to train us.” Actor Amitabh Bachchan too wished Ajay Devgn and praised him not just for his work but also his off-screen persona.

