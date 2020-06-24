Kajol's reply to fan asking if Shah Rukh Khan is best will make SRK sing his Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani song

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan

Kajol and are and will always remain our and everyone’s best on-screen jodi because not once but these two have mesmerized us innumerable times on-screen in films such as DDLJ, Kuch Kuch Hota Hain, Baazigar, and Dilwale, among others, and a few days back, when Kajol was interacting with her fans online, a fan asked her about Shah Rukh khan. While one question read, “Say something about Shah Rukh Khan please...”, the other question read, “SRK is the best, what do you think,” and to this, Kajol replied, “He’s as locked up as me,” and to the other one, Kajol agreed that yes, SRK is the best. Well, we totally agree with Kajol because we too, feel that SRK is the best and we can't wait to see these two come together again on screen to create their DDLJ magic.

Also, a fan asked Kajol about Sushant Singh Rajput as the question read, ‘One word for Sushant', and to this, the actress replied, "Tragic”. On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior co-starring and and the film was a massive success at the box office. As for Shah Rukh Khan, he was last seen in Anand L.Rai’s Zero co-starring and , and as we speak, the actor hasn’t announced his next film

As for Sushant, the Mumbai Police is investigating his suicide case, and the actors’ rumoured girlfriend, Rhea Chakrabory, along with other relatives and friends, were interrogated by the Mumbai police to figure out the reason behind Sushant’s demise as the late actor didn’t leave any suicide note.

