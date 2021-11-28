Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji tests positive for Covid 19, says she's currently isolating

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji, who has a massive fan following on Instagram, announced to her followers on Saturday that she has been tested positive for Covid 19. Taking to her Instagram Story, Tanishaa revealed that she is following protocol and currently isolating at home.

Informing fans and followers about her health on her IG story, she wrote, "Hey everyone I've been detected COVID positive and will be isolating as required." The actress will soon be seen in the film Code Name Abdul which is set to release in theatres. Tanishaa had resumed work amid the pandemic last year.

At the time, Tanishaa had stated that work must go on and one cannot live in fear. "It’s a bad situation for the film industry. There is definitely a risk taken every time you go on set. But you can calculate that risk to a certain amount and you can protect yourself in your environment," she had told BT.

Adding, "At the same time, we can’t live in fear, I don’t believe in that. But I do believe in being very careful. But no, it hasn’t affected my craft. When I get in front of the camera, I am my character. Most actors are like that. We are creative people, so in front of the camera, you are disconnecting from reality and in that imaginary world that the cinema creates for you. I am not Tanishaa then, I am the character."

Sister Kajol was also super proud of Tanishaa's work in her upcoming film. "Proud of you baby sister @tanishaamukerji I can’t wait to watch you on the big screen again!" Kajol had written on social media.

