Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji wishes Ajay Devgn on his birthday; Calls him 'a fabulous prankster'

Ajay Devgn's sister-in-law Tanishaa Mukerji wishes the actor on his 51st birthday with a bunch of throwback pictures asking for the cake.

The Singham of Bollywood, rings in his 51st birthday today. While social media is flooded with wishes for the actor from his fans, his sister-in-law and actress Tanishaa Mukerji has shared an amazing post wishing the actor on his birthday. Sharing some throwback pictures of Ajay with her, Tanishaa wrote, "Happy birthday Jay! Have a lovely quarantine birthday! To my fabulous prankster super big hearted super caring super responsible super dad super fun loving super party rockstar (although many may not believe the party bit) #superhero brother in law! Have a phenomenal year! @ajaydevgn."

Not only this, but Tanishaa has also shared a picture in which the actress is looking stunning donning a yellow dress with blond hair. Sharing the pic, Tanishaa wrote, "Me waiting for cake for jays birthday @ajaydevgn @kajol #quarantine #happybirthdayajaydevgn #socialdistancing #2ndapril2020. " As soon as Tanishaa posted the pic, Kajol commented, "Sending u a virtual (cake emoji). On this Tanishaa replied, "@kajol that’s great Then I won’t put on calories just virtual ones." Kajol replied back, "@tanishaamukerji see how much I love u I sent u a fat free sugar free calorie free absolutely free cake." In the next post, Kajol even called Tanishaa a 'blondie'.

(Also Read: Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: Raajneeti to Tanhaji, here’s how the superstar is aptly called King of versatility)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ajay Devgn was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The movie was a big hit at the box office and was appreciated by the critics as well as the audiences. Ajay will be seen doing a cameo in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi starring and . But the movie has been postponed due to the Coronavirus outbreak due to which theaters, malls, shops and everything else except the essential services have been shut. The actor will also be playing the lead in Maidaan and Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

