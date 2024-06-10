Kajol’s The Trial co-star Noor Malabika Das dies by suicide: Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

Noor Malabika Das has passed away. A former air hostess with Qatar Airways, The Trial fame actress’s body was recovered from her Lokhandwala flat on June 6, Mid-day reported. Early rumors suggest that the Assam-born Noor died by suicide.

Details about Noor Malabika Das’ death

A source close to the media portal suggested that her neighbors reached out to Oshiwara Police Station after they experienced a foul smell from her flat. When the cops broke the door, they reportedly found Das’ body hanging from a ceiling fan in a decomposed condition. They further seized her mobile, diary, and medicines for further investigation.

Post-panchnama, Noor’s body was sent for post-mortem to Goregaon’s Siddharth hospital. Sadly, no one from her family came to claim her body, despite cops trying their best to contact them. Eventually, her last rites were performed on Sunday with the help of cops and an NGO named Mamdani Health and Education Trust, which helps with the unclaimed body’s cremation.

On the work front,

The 37-year-old worked in several Indian titles, including Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backrod Hustale, among others. One of her key roles still remains a character performance in the Indian adaptation of The Good Wife titled The Trial, featuring Kajol in the lead.

Directed by Suparn Verma, The Trial was released on Disney+ Hotstar in 2023 and was a legal drama consisting of 8 episodes.

When Midday reached out to actor Aloknath Pathak, who happens to be a close friend of Noor, he shared, “I am saddened by this. I have known Noor for years and worked with her in many films and series.”

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

