Kajol’s The Trial co-star Noor Malabika Das suffered from depression, reveals aunt: ‘She was unsatisfied with…’

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide.

The news of Kajol’s The Trial co-star Noor Malabika Das’s demise has left everyone shocked. Reportedly, the late actress’ body was recovered from her Lokhandwala flat on June 6. Later it was reported that she had committed suicide.

Now, as per reports in The Times Of India, the late actress’ aunt has spoken to the media and revealed that she suffered from depression.

Noor Malabika Das’ family reacts to her death

Talking to the entertainment portal, Noor Malabika Das’ paternal aunt Arati Das spoke to the media from their family home. The late actress belonged to Assam’s Karimganj. Her aunt revealed that The Trial actress had gone to Mumbai with big hopes to become an actress.

Adding further, Noor’s aunt said that she was fighting hard to achieve this. “We understand that Malabika was unsatisfied with her achievements that forced her to take this extreme step,” she said.

Malabika Das’ body was found in a decomposed form

According to reports in ANI, Malabika Das’ neighbor had informed the Lokhandwala Police regarding a foul smell coming from her apartment. When the Police broke into her apartment, they found a decomposed body on June 6. It is said that the Police recovered some medicines, her mobile phone, and a diary during the search.

After panchnama, Noor’s body was sent for post-mortem to Goregaon’s Siddharth Hospital but unfortunately, no one from her family came to claim her body despite cops trying their best to contact them. Eventually, her last rites were performed on Sunday with the help of cops and an NGO named Mamdani Health and Education Trust, which helps with the unclaimed body’s cremation.

Noor Malabika Das’ work front

The late actress was 37-years-old. She was last seen in Kajol starrer web show The Trial. It was an 8-episode show. Apart from that, she has worked in several series like Siskiyaan, Walkaman, Teekhi Chatni, Jaghanya Upaya, Charamsukh, Dekhi Andekhi, and Backrod Hustale, among others.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

