Kajol's THIS habit got her to put on 8 kgs after wedding with Ajay Devgn

All eyes are on Kajol ever since her film Salaam Venky has been announced. Well, she is all geared up for the release of her film which also stars Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan in a special appearance. The actress is leaving no stone unturned to promote her film and in a recent interview with Mashable the actress recalled her early life after marriage. Kajol revealed gaining 8 kg in the span of 2 months. The reason is going to leave you in splits.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood. These two got married in 1999. Talking to Mashable about her early days of marriage the actress revealed that she got into the habit of gorging on all kinds of parathas that are typical in a Punjabi household. Further, she said that the parathas were made with aloo, kachche aloo, paneer, gobhi, and all served with butter. Before she had figured out what was happening, she had gained 8 kg in two months! Those were the days when “ Dieting ka D bhi nahi pata tha,” she said.

Kajol on her bond with her mother-in-law

Kajol also talked about the special bond she shares with her mother-in-law, Veena Devgn, a bond forged over 23 years of marriage and plenty of fish-eating and crab-cleaning episodes. She also gave a lesson in the traditional Ayurveda style of eating while speaking of her earthy Indian habit of eating with her fingers.

Directed by Revathy, Salaam Venky stars Kajol, Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Prakash Raj and, Ahana Kumra. Aamir Khan will be also seen in a cameo appearance. The movie is scheduled for release in big screens on December 9, 2022. Produced by Suraj Singh and Shraddha Agrawal under their banners, BLIVE Productions and RTAKE Studios, the film revolves around the true story of the young chess player Kolavennu Venkatesh, who suffers from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD).