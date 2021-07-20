Kakuda: Sonakhi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh & Saqib Saleem come together for a spooky riot as filming begins

7 hours ago  |  35.9K
   
Kakuda: Sonakhi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh & Saqib Saleem come together for a spooky riot as filming begins.
Advertisement

Horror comedies seem to be the flavour of the season! After Phone Bhoot and Bhoot Police, shooting of a brand new film has now commenced. Actor Saqib Saleem took to social media to announce the beginning of a new film titled Kakuda. Featuring Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib himself, the actor called the film a 'spooktacular laughter riot'. 

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a photo from the film's sets with the cast and director Aditya Sarpotdar. Referring to him, Sonakshi and Riteish as the 'triple trouble', he captioned the photo, "Aaj ki taaza khabar. Triple trouble on its way Get ready for the spooktacular - laughter riot with @rsvpmovies homegrown production , #Kakuda Shoot begins today @aditya_a_sarpotdar @riteishd @aslisona #RonnieScrewvala @aasifkhan_1 @imavinashdwivedi @gharkaachirag @nonabains @rsvpmovies." 

Bank rolled by Ronnie Screvala's RSVP Movies, shoot for Kakuda has now officially kickstarted. Saqib's post also saw some good luck wishes from friends and fans. Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, "alll the besttt broskieeee." 

Take a look at Saqib Saleem's announcement below: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Saqib Saleem (@saqibsaleem)

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

ALSO READ: Amid filming Pathan, Shah Rukh Khan to shoot for his cameo in Salman Khan's Tiger 3 next week?

Advertisement

Credits: Pinkvilla


Comments
Anonymous : sonakshi, a great example of nepotism. snached another opportunity from an outsider.
REPLY 0 2 hours ago
Anonymous : Y so many ghostly/ supernatural comedies of late? Phone bhoot, Bhoot Police and now this?
REPLY 0 5 hours ago

Introducing Rooms

Connect, Post, Share, Repeat !!

EXPLORE

Popular posts in Rooms

View All