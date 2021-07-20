Kakuda: Sonakhi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh & Saqib Saleem come together for a spooky riot as filming begins.

Horror comedies seem to be the flavour of the season! After Phone Bhoot and Bhoot Police, shooting of a brand new film has now commenced. Actor Saqib Saleem took to social media to announce the beginning of a new film titled Kakuda. Featuring , Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib himself, the actor called the film a 'spooktacular laughter riot'.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a photo from the film's sets with the cast and director Aditya Sarpotdar. Referring to him, Sonakshi and Riteish as the 'triple trouble', he captioned the photo, "Aaj ki taaza khabar. Triple trouble on its way Get ready for the spooktacular - laughter riot with @rsvpmovies homegrown production , #Kakuda Shoot begins today @aditya_a_sarpotdar @riteishd @aslisona #RonnieScrewvala @aasifkhan_1 @imavinashdwivedi @gharkaachirag @nonabains @rsvpmovies."

Bank rolled by Ronnie Screvala's RSVP Movies, shoot for Kakuda has now officially kickstarted. Saqib's post also saw some good luck wishes from friends and fans. Aparshakti Khurrana wrote, "alll the besttt broskieeee."

Take a look at Saqib Saleem's announcement below:

