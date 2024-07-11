Kakuda: Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh's horror-comedy releases a day early; here's where you can watch it

Sonakshi Sinha and Riteish Deshmukh are gearing up for the release of their upcoming film, Kakuda. The horror comedy was scheduled for a July 12 release, but now the streaming platform has shared that it will be available a day early.

Sharing the news, Sonakshi also expressed her excitement as she can't wait for her fans to experience the story of the film.

Sonakshi Sinha starrer Kakuda is now streaming

The streaming platform ZEE5 took to their official Instagram handle and shared that Kakuda will be released today, July 11. The timing for the streaming will start at 7:15 pm. Sharing a video from the film, they captioned it, "Your biggest fear comes knocking, sharp at 7:15 pm today. All men, keep your doors wide open."

Re-sharing the story, Sonakshi Sinha wrote, "Ok #kakuda decided to come one day earlier. BOO (ghost emoji)"

Meanwhile, Kakuda is now streaming on the OTT platform.

Have a look:

Zaheer Iqbal becomes cheerleader for wife Sonakshi Sinha at Kakuda screening

A screening was organized yesterday, July 10, before the release of Kakuda. Apart from several Bollywood celebs, the actress’ supportive husband, Zaheer Iqbal, was present at the event to cheer for his wife and her film.

A video on Instagram shows Zaheer making a stylish entry. After he saw Sona at a distance, he proudly exclaimed, "Arey meri biwi" (oh my wife), and gave her a big hug. The couple then delightfully posed for the camera before heading to the cinema hall.

and now Deshmukh has opened up about it.

Riteish Deshmukh on whether Kakuda takes a dig at Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa or not

Speaking to Zoom, Riteish Deshmukh said that filmmakers have always taken references from successful films. Refusing that Kakuda takes any kind of dig at Stree and Bhool Bhulaiyaa, he said, "It's an ode to them." He also mentioned that there's a line in the film, "Bhooton se darr nahi lagta, insaanon se lagta hai" and added that it's not a dig at Dabangg or Sonakshi Sinha's lines but is an ode to them.

About Kakuda

Directed by Munjya fame Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Kakuda is now streaming on ZEE5.

In the trailer, we see that Kakuda is set in a fictional haunted village called Ratodi, where each house has two doors: one big and one small. The smaller door is for a ghost named Kakuda. The film is a love story where Saqib's Sunny falls in love with Sonakshi's Indira. However, the curse of Kakuda turns their lives upside down.

