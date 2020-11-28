Kal Ho Na Ho turns 17: Preity Zinta is thankful to Shah Rukh Khan as she reminisces fond memories of the film

As Kal Ho Na Ho completes 17 years today, Preity Zinta walks down the the memory lane and cherishes the fond memories of the film. Check out her post.

It has been 17 years since and starrer Kal Ho Na Ho had hit the theatres. Even after so many years, the film is still loved and remembered for its dialogues, songs and stellar star cast. Produced by , the movie received positive reviews from film critics and was the highest-grossing Indian film of the year. And as today the film completes 17 years of its release day, the dimpled beauty took down the memory lane and recalled the fond memories associated with the film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Soldier star shared a clip of the song ‘Kuch to Hua Hai’ and penned a sweet note. In her post, she thanked all her co-stars and said this was probably one of the best written films of her career. She wrote, “Remembering Kal Ho Naa Ho today. A movie that made me laugh and cry in a heartbeat.”

She also said, “An experience that went beyond words. This was probably one of my best written films. Thank you @karanjohar @nikkhiladvani @iamsrk, Saif, Jaya aunty and the entire cast n crew for making this film so memorable. So folks the only gyaan I can give you all is - Aaj apni zindagi puri tarah jee lo, kya pata kal ho naa ho #17YearsOfKalHoNaaHo #KHNH #KalHoNaaHo #Love #Friendship #Memories #Ting.”

Check out Preity Zinta’s Instagram post:

On a related note, even netizens have celebrated the milestone and flooded the actress’ comment section with their post. One said, “My favorite film.” Another wrote, “I love this movie and you.” Directed by Nikkhil Advani, the film also featured , , Reema Lagoo and Delnaaz Paul.

