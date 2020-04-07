Kal Ho Naa Ho CLIMAX 2.0: What if Aman didn't die and Naina married him, how would you like the film to end?

Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan starrer Kal Ho Naa Ho is one of the most loved Bollywood movies, However, given the chance to choose an alternate climax for the movie, how would you like to change the same? Tell us about this in our new section Climax 2.0.

Certain movies tend to leave an imprint on our minds and the 2003 romantic drama Kal Ho Naa Ho happens to be one of them. The movie starring , , , , and others was the highest-grossing movie of the year at that time. While the story was about love, friendship, and heartbreaks, there were instances when many of us must have thought of a completely different ending to the movie.

Kal Ho Naa Ho was a movie that dealt with multiple themes including family values, love, sacrifice, homosexuality, terminal illness, NRI lives and much more. The beautiful storyline gave us multiple memories like Naina’s cute nerdy look, Aman’s unmissable charm, the peppy number ‘It’s the time to disco,’ and many others. Moreover, Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan’s stellar performances were like icing on the cake. The performances and direction in the movie were bang on and received critical acclaim.

Well, most of us will agree with the fact there could be many other ways in which the movie would have ended, the director Nikkhil Advani picked the climax in which Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) and Naina (Preity Zinta) tie the knot with each other while Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) breathes his last owing to his terminal illness. Rohit and Naina came to know about Aman’s illness and his sacrifice for them. Although overwhelmed with emotions, they decided to go ahead with their marriage to fulfill Aman’s dying wish. While the movie’s storyline definitely won millions of hearts, Kal Ho Naa Ho could have an alternate ending which we call CLIMAX 2.0.

Check out Kal Ho Naa Ho's climax scene here:

Many fanatics of Kal Ho Naa Ho believe that Naina took a righteous decision by deciding to tie the knot with Rohit, many others argue that Aman could have been the perfect partner for her had he not died because of his illness. Well, we all know that he loved her unconditionally and would have spent his life with her given that he recovered from his rare condition. What are your thoughts about the same and how do you think the movie could have ended? Pinkvilla gives you a chance to change the way Kal Ho Naa Ho ended.

As we begin our series of Climax 2.0, tell us in the comments section on how you would like to change the ending of 's Kal Ho Naa Ho.

