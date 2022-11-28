Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 19: Karan Johar shares BTS pics feat Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta

Kal Ho Naa Ho was one of the most loved films of 2003. The Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta starrer still has a special place in the hearts of all the fans. Be it the storyline, the acting of the stars, the songs or the dialogues, they all struck the right chords in our hearts. Well, time really does fly and today this film has completed 19 years. Indeed it a big moment for the team of this film and the producer of Kal Ho Naa Ho, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to share some BTS pictures from the sets of this precious film which has clocked 19 years today. Karan Johar shares BTS pics from the sets of Kal Ho Naa Ho

In the first picture that Karan Johar shared, we can see Shah Rukh Khan standing and looking at Karan Johar who is busy reading out something. The next picture shows Saif Ali Khan and Preity Zinta making goofy faces. In the third picture, we can see Karan Johar enacting a scene while SRK shoots him with a camera. Sharing these pictures, Kjo wrote a beautiful note. He wrote, “An entire lifetime of memories, in a heartbeat! This film gave so much more than just that - it gave me joy, unbreakable bonds, a different lens for storytelling, and of course - the last film set I could be on with my father. And for that, I will forever be grateful to this film! #19YearsOfKalHoNaaHo.” Check out his post:

Shah Rukh Khan’s work front Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Pathaan, co-starring Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. This film marks his comeback on the big screen after over four years. Pathaan is scheduled to release on 25th January 2023. SRK also has Jawan and Dunki in the pipeline. Karan Johar’s work front Karan Johar will be seen as a director after almost 7 years in his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. This film will star Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles. Apart from them, we will also see veteran actors like, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

