Kal Ho Naa Ho turns 20: Karan Johar misses dad Yash Johar; pens note for Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

Kal Ho Naa Ho, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, is celebrated as one of the most beloved and discussed films in their careers. The movie revolves around a love triangle among three friends, emphasizing sacrifice and respect for each other's emotions. As the film marks its 20th anniversary, Karan Johar expresses his emotions in a heartfelt message.

Karan Johar pens an emotional note as Kal Ho Naa Ho completes 20 years

Today on November 28, Karan Johar’s directorial cult classic film Kal Ho Naa Ho starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan completed 20 years of its release. Now, on the occasion, Karan Johar took to his Instagram handle to pen an emotional note. He wrote, “This film has been such an emotional journey for me and perhaps for all of us, if I have gathered over the many years. To bring such a stellar star cast together with a story that has a beating heart…it’s all kudos to the entire cast and team behind the camera for making Kal Ho Naa Ho still beat strong and within everyone’s hearts.”

