Kalank, Thugs of Hindostan or Race 3: Which film disappointed you the most? COMMENT

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Kalank, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Salman Khan's Race 3 were not a complete package and lacked in terms of story. Which film is your least favourite? Comment below.
68418 reads Mumbai Updated: May 15, 2020 05:59 pm
Every year Bollywood releases hundreds of films that are marketed expertly before they hit the theatres. While some dominate and go on to break box office records, some others simply do not live up to the hype. Two such big budget films which failed miserably at the box office in the last two years was Thugs of Hindostan and Kalank. While Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan released in December 2018, it barely managed to hit the Rs 150 crore mark. For a film that was considered to be one of the most expensive films made on a grand budget of Rs 220 crore, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan failed to draw the crowds.  

Another such film was Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank which released in July 2019 but tanked massively at the box office despite aggressive promotion all across India. With an ensemble cast that included Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank drew negative reviews from all over. 

Another superstar who is known to deliver hits but with little or nothing cheer about is Salman Khan. The actor kept his date with Eid in 2018 and released Race 3 starring himself, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. While it became one of the highest grossing films of the year, Race 3 was unanimously criticised by movie reviewers. With no solid plot and cringe-worthy dialogues, Race 3 was all in all a big disappointment as compared to the original Race.

Comment below and let us know which film disappointed you the most.

 

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Kalank

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Befikre

Anonymous 7 hours ago

Thugs worst

Anonymous 11 hours ago

race n thugs i expected kalank to be bad lol

Anonymous 15 hours ago

Thugs of Hindustan

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Kalank

Anonymous 19 hours ago

Kalank

Anonymous 20 hours ago

For me Thugs. As I expected a lot. The movie was average and too dark. Had no expectation from Race 2 and Kalank as Varun and Salman are making sh*t flop films nowadays.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Lol, they didn't disappoint. They were EXACTLY what they looked to be, a big waste of money, by the producers and the audience. I guess Kalank, because at least that had some potential somewhere in there, unlike the other two, those shouldn't have been bothered with in the first place.

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Kalank last film and biggest flop of nepotism baby alia

Anonymous 20 hours ago

Race 3 was soo badd

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Thugs of hinfustan

Anonymous 23 hours ago

Has to be Kalank!!! It was a big kalank!

Anonymous 23 hours ago

I loved Kalank ya..

Anonymous 24 hours ago

Thugs of hindustan

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thugs

Anonymous 1 day ago

Thugs of Hindostan!!!

