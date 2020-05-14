Kalank, Thugs of Hindostan or Race 3: Which film disappointed you the most? COMMENT
Every year Bollywood releases hundreds of films that are marketed expertly before they hit the theatres. While some dominate and go on to break box office records, some others simply do not live up to the hype. Two such big budget films which failed miserably at the box office in the last two years was Thugs of Hindostan and Kalank. While Aamir Khan starrer Thugs of Hindostan released in December 2018, it barely managed to hit the Rs 150 crore mark. For a film that was considered to be one of the most expensive films made on a grand budget of Rs 220 crore, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan failed to draw the crowds.
ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra or Deepika Padukone: whose MET gala look you loved more? COMMENT
Another such film was Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan starrer Kalank which released in July 2019 but tanked massively at the box office despite aggressive promotion all across India. With an ensemble cast that included Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank drew negative reviews from all over.
Another superstar who is known to deliver hits but with little or nothing cheer about is Salman Khan. The actor kept his date with Eid in 2018 and released Race 3 starring himself, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. While it became one of the highest grossing films of the year, Race 3 was unanimously criticised by movie reviewers. With no solid plot and cringe-worthy dialogues, Race 3 was all in all a big disappointment as compared to the original Race.
ALSO READ | Ved & Tara, Kabir & Preeti, Naina & Bunny or Zoe & Veer; Which love story do you relate with the most? COMMENT
Comment below and let us know which film disappointed you the most.
Anonymous 4 hours ago
Kalank
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Befikre
Anonymous 7 hours ago
Thugs worst
Anonymous 11 hours ago
race n thugs i expected kalank to be bad lol
Anonymous 15 hours ago
Thugs of Hindustan
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Kalank
Anonymous 19 hours ago
Kalank
Anonymous 20 hours ago
For me Thugs. As I expected a lot. The movie was average and too dark. Had no expectation from Race 2 and Kalank as Varun and Salman are making sh*t flop films nowadays.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Lol, they didn't disappoint. They were EXACTLY what they looked to be, a big waste of money, by the producers and the audience. I guess Kalank, because at least that had some potential somewhere in there, unlike the other two, those shouldn't have been bothered with in the first place.
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Kalank last film and biggest flop of nepotism baby alia
Anonymous 20 hours ago
Race 3 was soo badd
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Thugs of hinfustan
Anonymous 23 hours ago
Has to be Kalank!!! It was a big kalank!
Anonymous 23 hours ago
I loved Kalank ya..
Anonymous 24 hours ago
Thugs of hindustan
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thugs
Anonymous 1 day ago
Thugs of Hindostan!!!