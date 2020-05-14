Kalank, Thugs of Hindostan or Race 3: Which film disappointed you the most? COMMENT

Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's Kalank, Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan and Salman Khan's Race 3 were not a complete package and lacked in terms of story. Which film is your least favourite? Comment below.

Every year Bollywood releases hundreds of films that are marketed expertly before they hit the theatres. While some dominate and go on to break box office records, some others simply do not live up to the hype. Two such big budget films which failed miserably at the box office in the last two years was Thugs of Hindostan and Kalank. While starrer Thugs of Hindostan released in December 2018, it barely managed to hit the Rs 150 crore mark. For a film that was considered to be one of the most expensive films made on a grand budget of Rs 220 crore, Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan failed to draw the crowds.

Another such film was and starrer Kalank which released in July 2019 but tanked massively at the box office despite aggressive promotion all across India. With an ensemble cast that included , Sanjay Dutt, and Aditya Roy Kapur, Kalank drew negative reviews from all over.

Another superstar who is known to deliver hits but with little or nothing cheer about is . The actor kept his date with Eid in 2018 and released Race 3 starring himself, Anil Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez among others. While it became one of the highest grossing films of the year, Race 3 was unanimously criticised by movie reviewers. With no solid plot and cringe-worthy dialogues, Race 3 was all in all a big disappointment as compared to the original Race.

