Kalki 2898 AD: Abhishek Bachchan reacts to ‘boss’ Amitabh Bachchan’s Ashwatthama look; Shweta-Navya are impressed

On Saturday, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD gave a peek into Amitabh Bachchan's character in the epic science-fiction dystopian film. Today, April 21, they dropped a teaser revealing the name and other details of Big B’s role in Nag Ashwin’s directorial film.

While the audience was left speechless by the teaser, the actor’s family was highly impressed by his work. Hence, they rooted for him on social media.

Abhishek, Shweta Bachchan react to Amitabh Bachchan's character reveal in Kalki 2898 AD

After making the audience curious about Amitabh Bachchan’s role in Kalki 2898 AD, the makers finally revealed that Big B will be portraying the role of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi movie. Hours ago, the megastar dropped a poster, giving a close look at his character.

Sharing how he felt shooting for it, the iconic actor penned, “It’s been an experience for me like no other. The mind to think such a product, the execution the exposure to modern technology and above all the company of colleagues with stratospheric Super star presence.”

Take a look:

Abhishek Bachchan, along with his sister Shweta Bachchan were quick to react to it. While Shweta commented, "Just amazing" Junior Bachchan penned multiple fire emojis on the poster. Sanjay Dutt's wife Manyata Dutt also thought it was "Impressive."

Take a look:

The granddaughter of the Piku actor, Navya Naveli Nanda also shared his poster on her Instagram stories and penned, “He’s here.”

Take a look:

Soon after, a teaser revealing the name of Big B’s character was dropped which garnered a lot of attention. While the Ghoomer actor called him ‘The Boss’, Navya has a bombastic reaction to it. Bachchan’s daughter Shweta couldn’t control the excitement and penned on the post, “Can’t wait.”

Take a look:

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the multilingual movie stars South actor Prabhas in the lead role. He is joined by a stellar cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and others. The project, dubbed as the most expensive Indian film ever made to date, is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on June 20, 2024.

