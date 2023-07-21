Kalki 2898 AD First Glimpse: Abhishek Bachchan, Navya Naveli Nanda gush over Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas starrer

Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Project K finally got its official title on July 20. The highly-anticipated film has been titled Kalki 2898 AD. Prabhas and director Nag Ashwin launched the title at the prestigious San Diego Comic-Con. Along with the title, they gave a sneak peek into the world of Kalki 2898 AD and it has left netizens mighty impressed. Even Abhishek Bachchan and his niece Navya Naveli Nanda couldn't stop praising the first glimpse.

Abhishek Bachchan and Navya Naveli Nanda shower praise on Amitabh Bachchan's Kalki 2898 AD

Big B starrer film is set in the distant future of 2898 AD. It promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. Its premise blends futuristic elements with rich storytelling, offering an unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience. The makers shared the video and wrote, "𝐏𝐑𝐎𝐉𝐄𝐂𝐓-𝐊 is now #Kalki2898AD Here’s a small glimpse into our world." Have a look:

Earlier today, Abhishek took to Twitter and shared his review. He was spellbound by the first glimpse. The video also gives a tiny peek into Big B's intriguing character. He shared the video and wrote, "Wow! #Kalki2898AD." Have a look:

Big B's granddaughter Navya, who is an entrepreneur, shared the video on her Instagram story and showered love on him. She used fire emojis and tagged Big B. Have a look:

Apart from Prabhas, Big B and Deepika Padukone, the film also features Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles. The excitement around the film is sky-high and fans can't wait to watch the magnum opus starring a stellar cast on the big screen. The much-awaited film is all set to release in theatres on 12th January 2024.

Meanwhile, speaking of Abhishek's work front, he will be next seen in R Balki's Ghoomer. It also stars Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi and Shabana Azmi in important roles. The film will also feature Big B in a special appearance. Apart from this, Abhishek reportedly has a film with Shoojit Sircar and Remo D'Souza's dance film with Nora Fatehi in the pipeline.

