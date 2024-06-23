Kalki 2898 AD: Karan Johar gives shoutout to ‘favorite artists’ Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan; 'Cannot wait for this'

Nag Ashwin is all set to arrive with his magnum opus Kalki 2898 AD which will hit the theatres on June 27 this year. Primarily shot in Telugu, the movie stars Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the lead. Among several congratulatory messages from admirers and colleagues, filmmaker Karan Johar is the new one to echo similar sentiments.

Karan Johar wishes good luck to the team of Kalki 2898 AD

In a long note shared alongside the movie’s trailer, Karan Johar shared that the big screen awaits the ‘grandest spectacle’. Kalki 2898 AD is packed with powerful and glorious performances by Karan’s ‘favorite artists in the industry.’ He added, “I cannot wait for this to be unleashed to all, catch it in theatres near…far…wherever you are.”

See his post here:-

SS Rajamouli calls the Kalki 2898 AD trailer ‘power-packed’

The trailer of this movie was released quite recently and it has also received a heads-up from hitmaker SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker took to Twitter and said that the trailer sets the right mood and tone to watch the film FDFS. He further said,n “Amitabh ji, Darling, and Deepika’s characters seem to have a lot of depth and are truly intriguing.”

He further admitted that he is ‘still stuck’ on Kamal Haasan’s look and how he is amazing as always. “Can’t wait to immerse into your world on the 27th!,” he concluded.

Advertisement

When Deepika Padukone joked about her pregnant belly at Kalki 2898 AD’s trailer launch

Pulling Prabhas’s leg, Deepika Padukone said that her belly’s appearance should be blamed on the south star. She joked, “I’m actually like this because of all the food Prabhas fed me." As Prabhas broke into laughter hearing her, the Pathaan actress added, “It got to the point where it was a full catering service, not just food from home. He feeds from the heart.”

For the unversed, Deepika is due with her first child in September. On November 14, 2018, she married actor Ranveer Singh after dating for six years at Italy's Lake Como. On the work front, Deepika also has Singham Again in her kitty next.

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Kirron Kher: 9 times actress poked fun at Karan Johar and Malaika Arora; WATCH