Kalki 2898 AD: PV Sindhu goes ‘wow’ over Deepika Padukone’s performance in Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas starrer

The highly-anticipated film of the year, Kalki 2898 AD, has been making waves on the internet. The film, starring Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani among others, has been receiving immense love from the fans. Meanwhile, Indian Badminton player PV Sindhu who also shares a great bond with DP also gushed over her performance.

PV Sindhu reacts to Deepika Padukone's performance in Kalki 2898 AD

A while back, PV Sindhu took to her Instagram handle and shared a still of Deepika Padukone from the film, Kalki 2898 AD. In the photo, the actress looked captivating in her role as Sumathi. Hailing her on-screen presence, the Badminton player wrote, “@deepikapadukone Just wow.”

Take a look:

Allu Arjun shares a detailed note lauding Kalki 2898 AD

A couple of days ago, on June 29; Pushpa star Allu Arjun also heaped praise on the film by dropping a long note on his social media handle. His detailed review of the film started by expressing, “Outstanding visual spectacle. Respect for my dear friend #Prabhas garu for empowering this epic. Entertaining super heroic presence. Amitabh Bachchan Ji, you are truly inspirational... no words.”

“Adulation to our Kamal Haasan sir looking fwd for more in the next. Dear Deepika Padukone, you are effortlessly stunning. Disha Patani attractive presence dear,” he further added.

In addition to this, he also extended his compliments to the technical team of the film, especially those in the cinematography, art, costumes, editing, and makeup departments. Moreover, the icon star also called the director “a path-breaking filmmaker of our generation.”

Finally, the actor also commended the film’s producers for taking such a risk for this film and called it a culturally sensible movie with global standards.

Take a look:

About Kalki 2898 AD

The much buzzed Nag Ashwin’s directorial; Kalki 2898 AD is a sci-fi dystopian movie with a blend of the elements from the Hindu epic Mahabharata. The film originates from the end of Mahabharata, where Ashwatthama is cursed with immortality and a destiny to protect Lord Vishnu’s prophesied final avatar, Kalki.

Apart from Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Disha Patani the film also stars Saswata Chatterjee, Brahmanandam, Rajendra Prasad, Shobhana, Pasupathy, Anna Ben, and many more in critical roles.

In addition to this, the film has cameo appearances by Vijay Deverkonda, SS Rajamouli, Ram Gopal Varma, Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur.

