Kalki Koechlin admits being in polyamory relationships in her younger days; says 'I wasn’t interested in settling down'

Kalki Koechlin, who was last seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in 2023, has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over 15 years. She started her career with Anurag Kashyap's 2009 film, Dev D in which she played the role of Leni/Chanda. The actress often grabs headlines for her personal life and her dating history. Kalki has now admitted to being in polyamory relationships in her younger days. The actress shared that she wasn’t interested in settling down back then.

During a new interview with Hauterrfly, Kalki Koechlin was asked whether she could pull off a polyamory relationship in her life. Kalki stated that the actress is married and has a kid so, she doesn't have time for it.

Admitting her experience, Kalki shared that she has been in such relationships in the past. The actress stated that while polyamory is a choice, a person who practices it has to keep rules and boundaries in mind.

The Dev D actress continued that it can't be from your social circle and that people usually don't go deep in such relationships. However, she has witnessed people who have managed to keep a family and polyamory relationship at the same time.

Recalling her days, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara star said, "For me, it was a very different period in my life, I was much younger. I wasn’t interested in settling down, so it was okay. The idea was to be kind of each other’s main person but just also be like an experiment."

Kalki expressed that she won't be able to invest in a long-term polyamory relationship, unlike other people who are into it.

For the uninitiated, Kalki Koechlin was previously married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap. They tied the knot in 2011 and got separated in 2013, followed by a divorce in 2015.

Kalki is now married to her partner Guy Hershberg. The couple has a daughter named Sappho who was born in 2020.

On the work front, Kalki Koechlin's other notable works include That Girl in Yellow Boots, Shaitan, Margarita with a Straw, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Gully Boy, and more.

