Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg become proud parents to a baby girl

Kalki Koechlin and boyfriend Guy Hershberg are now all set to begin the new journey of parenthood as they become proud parents to a baby girl.

Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin has been in the news for a while now, and well, the actress has now finally welcomed a new phase in her life along with boyfriend Guy Hershberg as reports have it that the two have welcomed a baby girl. The reports suggest that the two welcomed their baby girl on February 7, 2020, through the water birthing method and while neither of them have shared any news, this is what we know just yet.

Speaking about her pregnancy and her reaction when she first got to know about it, the actress told us in an interview earlier, "I was like this can't be right, its a mistake. We weren't planning for it right now, so I immediately went and got another test done...When I was absolutely sure, I was happy but I wasn't sure at the beginning." She also added how while there are trolls who question the husband, there are friends and family that have been constantly supportive.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the film Gully Boy along with and and was also a part of the Netflix series Sacred Games season 2. The actress managed to create quite an impact on both her roles and is now looking forward to her upcoming web series.

