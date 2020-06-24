Kalki Koechlin calls her boyfriend her 'favourite feminist'

Actress Kalki Koechlin has called her beau Guy Hersberg her "favourite feminist".

She shared a black and white picture where she can be seen sitting on a couch on what seems like a balcony. Hersberg is seen wearing a T-shirt with "boys equal girls" written on it.

"My favourite feminist @guyhershberg #boysequalgirls," Kalki captioned the image.

Kalki and her boyfriend Guy Hersberg together have a daughter named Sappo.

She also shared a photograph of a freshly-baked cake by her.

"Freshly baked heart," she wrote alongside the image.

Recently, the actress had shared a photograph of daughter Sappho and Hersberg on Instagram. In the photo, Guy and Sappho can be seen lying in bed and reading a fabric book.

On the work front, Kalki was last seen in the film "Gully Boy" starring and . The film is directed by Zoya Akhtar. She was also seen in the web-series "Bhram".

Also Read Kalki Koechlin treats fans with pictures of her daughter Sappho and pet

Credits :IANS

Share your comment ×