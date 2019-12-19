Kalki Koechlin flashes a wide smile through 'rollercoaster' pregnancy as she flaunts her baby bump

From adorable baby bump pictures to posing with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, Kalki, who is in her final trimester, is sharing the sweetest photos on her Instagram account.

Kalki Koechlin's Instagram has been all things cute. From adorable baby bump pictures to posing with boyfriend Guy Hershberg, Kalki, who is in her final trimester, is sharing the sweetest photos on her Instagram account. The actress will soon be welcoming her first child with boyfriend Guy Hershberg as she announced her pregnancy in an interview to HT Brunch back in September.

On Wednesday, the 'Gully Boy' actress took to social media to flaunt her baby bump. While at it, Kalki also flashed her widest smile and received a whole lot of love from her fans and girl gang. Posing in her workout wear, Kalki wrote, "What a rollercoaster this pregnancy has been!" She recently spoke about her pregnancy in a BBC podcast titled Kalki In Parentland. She opened up on a variety of topics including expecting a child without getting married.

Back in September, Kalki had addressed her pregnancy, "I already feel the changes in the way I react to things. I am more deliberate, slower, more patient. When motherhood comes eventually, it brings with it a new consciousness to your sense of person," she had said. Just a few days back, Kalki shared a picture with Guy and wrote, "He still let's me sit on his lap #8monthspregnant #11kgsup #love."

Take a look at Kalki's photos:

Kalki will reportedly be heading to Goa as she plans to give birth to her child through natural water birth. Considering, she was also born the same way, the actress has planned to take some help from an experienced midwife and give birth at a local naturalist birth centre.

Credits :Instagram

