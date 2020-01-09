Kalki Koechlin flaunts her baby bump as she poses by the pool in a pink bikini; See Pics

Kalki Koechlin flaunts her baby bump as she poses in a pink bikini by the poolside.

Kalki Koechlin is eight months pregnant with her boyfriend Guy Hershberg. The actress is expecting her first child and looks ecstatic as she flaunts her baby bump in a pink bikini at the poolside. The pregnancy glow on her face is evidently visible as she looks forward to the arrival of her little one. Kalki announced her pregnancy in September as she took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her baby bump for the first time. "Relieved I can let that bump hang free after months of stuffing it into costumes which fit me at the beginning of shoot schedules in July but were not so easy to zip up by mid September!" she wrote.

Recently, Kalki slipped into a pink bikini and posed for a photoshoot as she relaxed at the poolside and flaunted her round tummy. The actress is seen soaking the sun and sipping coffee while she preps up to embrace motherhood. Kalki also thanks her fans as she writes, "Also grateful to all my friends and fam for the support, for the kindness of strangers, for the energy bubble around me, for the hope of renewed innocence, empathy and change in 2020."

She looks fresh and pretty as she dons a two-toned pink bikini and matches it up with a hat. As Kalki shared her blushed up post, Made In Heaven co-stars Jim Sarbh and Sobhita Dhulipala dropped heart emojis in the comments section. too liked her post and many fans poured in their best wishes. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan too had complimented Kalki on her fitness and charm after she found out about Kalki's pregnancy.

Credits :Instagram

