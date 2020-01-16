Kalki Koechlin on her equation with ex husband Anurag Kashyap: You can love a person still not live together

Kalki Koechlin opens up on her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap and reveals how they remained friends after their divorce.

Kalki Koechlin and Anurag Kashyap parted ways in 2015 putting an end to their four-year-long marriage. They tied the knot in 2011. However, on having gone through a prolonged rough patch, the couple announced their separation in 2013, getting officially divorced in 2015. Kalki recently featured on Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want and spilled the beans about her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap at present.

Talking to Bebo, Kalki revealed that she is still friends with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap. She recalled their bittersweet emotional rollercoaster and stated that the two have taken off their fair share of time from each other before coming to friendly terms. It took some time but happened organically as they hold a lot of respect for each other. She further said that you can love a person but not be able to live with them.

Kalki also said that she was only 25 when she got married to Anurag who was way elder to her. She admitted that they were not on the same page as they wanted different things from life at that point in time. However, Kalki and Anurag are still good friends and share a great bond. Kalki is now expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Guy Hershberg. Anurag is in a relationship with Shubhra Shetty, his associate at the Phantom Films.

