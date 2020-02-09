Kalki Koechlin introduces her new born daughter Sappho to the world with a thought provoking message; See Post
Kalki Koechlin is in the best space in her life, especially on the personal front. After all, the actresshas entered the new phase of motherhood as she recently gave birth to a baby girl. And while the new mommy has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world, Kalki has now introduced her little princess to the world with an adorable post on social media as she penned a thought provoking message for the all the women around the world.
Kalki shared a footprint of her newborn baby and revealed that she has named the little angel as Sappho. In the caption, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress thanked her fans for their wishes on the arrival of her daughter. Furthermore, she also hailed all the women who undergo the painful process of giving birth and are still not given the respect or support for this biggest challenge of their lives. “The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she added.
Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's first post for her newborn daughter:
Please welcome Sappho. Born 07/02/20. She just spent 9 month wrapped up like a momo in my uterus. Let's give her some space Thank you for all the good wishes and positive energy pouring in. And respect to all the women who go through the intense and gruesome experience of birth, be it vaginal or c section, so many of whom are not given credit or support for the biggest challenges they face, but are expected to do it out of some kind of duty. The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal. And a reminder to each and every human being of where we started, being formed from tiny molecules to conscious, beautiful beings. We are survivors of the biggest battle, the one for life and existence, and should treat ourselves and others with that love and respect. "Some say an army of horsemen or infantry, A fleet of ships is the fairest thing on the black earth, but I say It's what one loves." ~Sappho~ circa 600BC
To note, Kalki has been grabbing the eyeballs every since she announced her pregnancy as the child has been born out of the wedlock. The diva, who was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has been dating Hershberg for a while now. However, Kalki stated that they have a supportive family who have respected their decision. Talking about the work front, the diva was last seen in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. Besides, she was also seen in Sacred Games 2 and her performances in both the projects were highly appreciated.
