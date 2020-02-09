Kalki Koechlin introduces her new born daughter Sappho to the world with a thought provoking message; See Post

Kalki Koechlin, who recently gave birth to a baby girl through the water birthing method, has revealed the name of her little princess with a special message.

Kalki Koechlin is in the best space in her life, especially on the personal front. After all, the actresshas entered the new phase of motherhood as she recently gave birth to a baby girl. And while the new mommy has been inundated with best wishes from friends and fans across the world, Kalki has now introduced her little princess to the world with an adorable post on social media as she penned a thought provoking message for the all the women around the world.

Kalki shared a footprint of her newborn baby and revealed that she has named the little angel as Sappho. In the caption, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress thanked her fans for their wishes on the arrival of her daughter. Furthermore, she also hailed all the women who undergo the painful process of giving birth and are still not given the respect or support for this biggest challenge of their lives. “The process takes a huge toll both psychological and physical and should have the backing of an entire community to truly heal,” she added.

Take a look at Kalki Koechlin's first post for her newborn daughter:

To note, Kalki has been grabbing the eyeballs every since she announced her pregnancy as the child has been born out of the wedlock. The diva, who was earlier married to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, has been dating Hershberg for a while now. However, Kalki stated that they have a supportive family who have respected their decision. Talking about the work front, the diva was last seen in Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy with and . Besides, she was also seen in Sacred Games 2 and her performances in both the projects were highly appreciated.

Credits :Instagram

