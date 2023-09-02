Kalki Koechlin on coping with divorce from Anurag Kashyap: ‘Hurts to know about other person’s relationship’

Kalki Koechlin’s latest film Goldfish hit the theatres yesterday, and it also stars Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapoor. The film has been helmed by Pushan Kripalani, and Kalki’s ex-husband and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is presenting it. Kalki and Anurag, who got divorced in 2015, share an amicable relationship and are on good terms even now. However, recently Kalki opened up about coping with the divorce and revealed that the initial years of the divorce were hard.

Kalki Koechlin on coping with divorce from Anurag Kashyap

In a conversation with Puja Talwar, Kalki Koechlin said that the first few years post-divorce, they couldn’t be the kind of friends that they are today. "It takes time. There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn't be the kind of friends that we are today. We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person's relationship and things like that.”

She said that she and Anurag took that time separately. She also mentioned that she took a lot of therapy, and now seven to eight years later, they are doing great and they get along well as friends. Anurag and Kalki, who tied the knot in 2011, had gotten divorced in 2015. Kalki is in a relationship with Guy Hershberg, and they welcomed their first child, daughter Sappho, in 2020.

Meanwhile, in an interview with India Today, Kalki said that she and Anurag are very much at ease now. They have been through a lot together, and have reached a place of peace between them. She also recently attended the engagement bash of Anurag and his first wife Arti Bajaj’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

Kalki said, “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have kind of a playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is a real princess."

ALSO READ: Kalki Koechlin says she is 'at ease' with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap; reveals they have 'been through a lot'